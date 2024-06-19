Cars set on fire, windows busted at Northwest Side auto repair shop

Cars were damaged on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at AAMCO in the 8300 block of Speedway Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Several vehicles were damaged in a fire at a Northwest Side auto repair shop, and San Antonio firefighters suspect vandalism was the cause.

The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. Wednesday at AAMCO in the 8300 block of Speedway Drive, not far from Jackson Keller Road and Loop 410.

An arson investigator said someone broke out the windows of several cars and set fire to others. At least seven cars were damaged.

The vehicles were damaged in the parking lot near the Loop 410 frontage road and in the back of the shop.

Arson and SAPD are investigating.