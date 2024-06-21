Los Barrios restaurant group to close La Hacienda Scenic Loop this month

SAN ANTONIO – The Barrios Family announced they are closing one of their restaurants this summer.

La Hacienda Scenic Loop at 25615 Boerne Stage Road will close on June 30, the family said in a news release. It will continue to operate as a private event space until Nov. 30.

The news release states the restaurant faced challenges, like staffing issues, road construction, COVID-19 impacts and competition along Interstate 10, that led to the closure.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of the La Hacienda Scenic Loop family. Your support has meant the world to us,” co-owner Louis Barrios said in the release.

La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and was the latest eatery from Los Barrios Family Restaurants.

The chain’s other restaurants include Los Barrios at 4223 Blanco Road, La Hacienda de Los Barrios at 18747 Redland Road, and Viola’s Ventanas at 9660 Westover Hills Blvd.