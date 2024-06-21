82º
South San ISD Board of Trustees approves 2% pay increase for all employees

Decision comes after Thursday board meeting

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The South San Antonio Independent School District is the latest in the city to institute a pay increase for employees.

On Thursday, the district’s board of trustees approved a 2% increase for all district employees ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

The entry pay for teachers at South San ISD is $59,350, up nearly $1,000 from the prior school year.

Other employees — including bus drivers, custodians and food service workers — also saw increases.

Similar measures occurred at San Antonio ISD and Southwest ISD earlier this month.

“Thank you for your continued dedication to our students and our community,” the district said in a Facebook post. “We look forward to another wonderful school year.”

