Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across a Northeast Side street, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Interstate 35 Northbound access road and O’Connor Road intersection.

A 46-year-old man walking across the street was struck by a vehicle turning onto the access road, SAPD said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to SAPD.

Police said the driver provided phone and text records to prove he was not distracted.

According to SAPD, the intersection has no marked crosswalks or pedestrian light signals.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.