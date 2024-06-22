Woman detained in connection with deadly shooting of man on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a woman was detained in connection with a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Timber Path Drive.

When officers arrived at the complex just after 1:45 a.m., they said they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A woman in her 20s initially told police that she was outside the complex with the man when an unknown shooter approached them and shot the victim.

However, based on initial evidence reviewed by officers and detectives, authorities believe the woman appeared to have pulled the trigger instead of an unknown shooter.

Officers said they detained the woman for questioning. At this time, they believe she is the only suspect considered in this case.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.