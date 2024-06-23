San Antonio police arrest driver accused of intoxication assault after crashing into vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has a driver in custody who it believes drove their vehicle into another vehicle while intoxicated.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and New Laredo Highway.

Investigators determined that a 2014 Ford SUV was stopped at a red light at the intersection before a 2020 Ford F150, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed directly into the back of the SUV.

Police said the SUV’s passenger, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. SAPD has not yet disclosed the specific nature of the victim’s injuries.

Officers said they found the driver of the Ford F150 to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and is now facing an intoxication assault charge.