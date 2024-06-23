Shell casings found near person who died of gunshot wound, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are investigating what happened before a male crashed his vehicle and was shot to death on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened just before 4:15 a.m. Sunday near an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road.

Officers said they initially received a call regarding an accident at the location. After an undetermined amount of time, officers said they also received a shots fired call at the same location.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who crashed a vehicle into a tree.

The victim also had an apparent gunshot wound. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

While investigators found evidence of several shell casings at the scene, they said they have yet to gather any information on a suspect connected to the victim’s death.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.