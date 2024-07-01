KSAT viewers send well wishes to retiring newscasters

Mark Austin, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari, David Sears, Marilyn Moritz and Jessie Degollado will retire from KSAT12 in the summer of 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Monday marks the end of an era at KSAT, as some of our admired and trusted journalists officially head into retirement.

It’s the conclusion of a long and successful career for each of them and they are deserving of all the accolades and celebrations.

The retirees have been celebrated with parties, gifts and cards from all of us who worked alongside them for many years. The retiring journalists gave their on-air farewells last week. Click on the names below to watch those clips:

We also wanted to give our KSAT viewers a chance to express their thanks and well wishes.

Many viewers submitted comments to our retirees. Some shared personal experiences they’ve had with their favorite newscasters, while others expressed general wishes for a happy retirement.

You can read some of those messages below: