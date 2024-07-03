99º
Construction accident caused fire of original Buc-ee’s building in Luling

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the scene

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Buc-ee's, Luling, Texas, Caldwell County
Image shows aftermath of fire at former Buc-ee's in Luling on July 1, 2024. (Southeast Caldwell County VFD)

LULING, Texas – Firefighters in Luling said it was “all hands on deck” Monday morning as the first-ever Buc-ee’s travel stop went up in flames.

The fire was caused by the use of heavy equipment during the demo process, Deputy Fire Chief Keith Lohse said.

A Luling volunteer firefighter official said the fire started at about 10 a.m. on Monday at the structure, which is now demolished.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the scene, and the fire was extinguished around noon.

The area will be used for additional parking spaces for the new Buc-ee’s store on the adjacent property that opened last month. The new travel stop spans 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ees in the country.

That original store was built in 2003.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook that the new store was not affected by the fire.

