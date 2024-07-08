San Antonio-area shelters offer free, discounted pet adoptions for ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative

Terry (left) and Lulu are up for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive.

San Antonio-area shelters are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative in July.

From Monday, July 8 through the end of the month, shelters across the United States are partnering with the foundation to offer free or discounted adoption rates.

The participating San Antonio-area shelters include:

Animal Care Services: People can adopt a dog or cat for $25 each. ACS is located at 4710 State Hwy 151. Click People can adopt a dog or cat for $25 each. ACS is located at 4710 State Hwy 151. Click here to view adoptable pets.

Animal Defense League: Pet adoption fees will be waived during the “Empty the Shelters” event. ADL is located at 11300 Nacogdoches Road and 210 Tuleta Drive. Click Pet adoption fees will be waived during the “Empty the Shelters” event. ADL is located at 11300 Nacogdoches Road and 210 Tuleta Drive. Click here for more information.

Cibolo Animal Services: People can adopt a dog or cat for $25 each. The shelter is located at 108 Cibolo Drive. Click People can adopt a dog or cat for $25 each. The shelter is located at 108 Cibolo Drive. Click here for more information.

Humane Society of New Braunfels: Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can be adopted for $5 each. The shelter is located at 3353 Morningside Drive. Click Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can be adopted for $5 each. The shelter is located at 3353 Morningside Drive. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Humane Society: The shelter is offering $50 adoptions for cats and dogs over 1 year old. The offer does not apply to ambassador pets, puppies or kittens. The San Antonio Humane Society is located at 4804 Fredericksburg Road. All interested adopters can find out more The shelter is offering $50 adoptions for cats and dogs over 1 year old. The offer does not apply to ambassador pets, puppies or kittens. The San Antonio Humane Society is located at 4804 Fredericksburg Road. All interested adopters can find out more here

San Antonio Pets Alive: All dogs, puppies, cats and kittens adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive will have a reduced adoption fee of $25. SAPA has three locations: 4710 Highway 151, 9107 Marbach Road, and 6001 NW Loop 410 (Petco Love Adoption Center). Click All dogs, puppies, cats and kittens adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive will have a reduced adoption fee of $25. SAPA has three locations: 4710 Highway 151, 9107 Marbach Road, and 6001 NW Loop 410 (Petco Love Adoption Center). Click here for more information.

Universal City Animal Care and Control: People can adopt a dog or a cat for $25 each. The shelter is located at 134 Athenian. Click People can adopt a dog or a cat for $25 each. The shelter is located at 134 Athenian. Click here for more information.

The “Empty the Shelters” program aims to ease overcrowding at shelters across the nation.

The foundation reimburses shelters for each pet adopted, and people pay no more than $50 per adoption. The events are held every quarter.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now - some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation,” foundation founder Cathy Bissell said in a news release. “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can’t adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

Click here to see a full list of participating shelters in Texas.

