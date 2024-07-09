85º
Bexar County Courthouse, Cadena-Reeves Justice Center add new security measures

BCSO says goal is to keep staff and public safe

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up security at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center and Bexar County Courthouse following several incidents inside the buildings.

Last October, a large fight broke out in the 144th District Courtroom as family members of a teen shooting victim jumped into the jury box to attack the defendant accused of killing him.

That incident forced some changes to be put into place, but as of late even more increased protocols have been put in place.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT 12 changes include:

  • Increased training for bailiffs
  • Conducting courtroom security assessments
  • Modified tactics for high-profile trials
  • Revising the list of prohibited items at the courthouse

In some courtrooms, chairs are being zip-tied to benches and nobody is allowed to sit in the front row. Also, victim impact statements will be given from inside the gallery where the public sits or inside the jury box. And when a verdict is read or a defendant is sentenced, there will be numerous deputies in the courtroom.

KSAT has learned that more changes are in the works.

According to BCSO, they are developing a quicker response protocol for deputies during emergencies.

