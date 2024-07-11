Blue Bell combines best of both worlds with new Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream flavor

SAN ANTONIO – Cookies ‘n Cream ice cream or cheesecake? When it comes to picking between both, you need not struggle anymore. Blue Bell is celebrating the 40th anniversary of National Ice Cream Month with its newest flavor — Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream.

This new flavor comes with a side of history 40 years in the making. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. National Cheesecake Day followed a year later on July 30.

The new Blue Bell flavor features cheesecake ice cream blended with chocolate cookie-crusted cheesecake pieces and chocolate crème-filled cookies.

Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream is available in half-gallon and pint sizes in stores for a limited time starting Thursday, according to the company.