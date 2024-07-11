Get a free iced or hot coffee at Whataburger through July 22

SAN ANTONIO – Coffee lovers can take advantage of free coffee at Whataburger for the next several days this month.

Whataburger is giving away 12-ounce hot coffee or 16-ounce iced coffee through July 22 with the purchase of a breakfast entree.

People can redeem the freebie in-store, at the drive-thru, or on the Whataburger App through 11 a.m. on July 22.

“Guests can visit as often as they like and enjoy free Coffee every time they order a breakfast item,” a news release states. “For guests who order a Whataburger breakfast meal (which comes with a hot coffee), they will be offered another free Hot or Iced Coffee to keep them extra fueled or to share with a friend.”

The offer is not available through third-party delivery.

