Political figures react to assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Several political figures have spoken out regarding the alleged assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Many of the reactions condemn the attack and express the shock of the moment.

The gunfire broke out during a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was discussing border crossing numbers when the apparent shots began just after 6:10 p.m.

The campaign rally aired live on television, and loud popping noises and screams from the crowd could be heard.

Secret Service escorted Trump with his fist raised, and he appeared to have blood on his ear and cheek as he left the stage.

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro

“Political violence is unacceptable in any form. As we wait for more information, I commend the Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect the former president and prevent further harm to the crowd,” Castro wrote on X.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Like everyone tonight, I am shaken by the assassination attempt on President Trump, for him and for our country. Our prayers for the family of the Trump supporter who was killed and anyone injured.



My text to the President tonight,



By the slightest turn of your head in a mere… pic.twitter.com/i35dBC2ucM — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 14, 2024

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Devastating day for America. Political violence is an immeasurable step beyond the pale. Wishing Donald Trump a swift recovery. Praying for those affected, Pennsylvania, and our nation,” said Mayor Nirenberg in a statement on X.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“The world is evil. Praise God that President Trump was able to walk away on his own. Praying for complete healing and that this person is captured immediately,” said Paxton in a social media post.

President Joe Biden

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

“This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump in prayer right now,” wrote Sen. Cruz on X.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

What a horrible and scary situation unfolding. Please join me in praying for President Trump and all those at the rally right now. — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) July 13, 2024

Senator John Cornyn

“Sending prayers for President Trump for a swift recovery. Thank you to the U.S. Secret Service for acting quickly to ensure his safety. Whoever is responsible must face swift justice. May we all pray for our country tonight,” Cornyn said in a social media post.

Senator Roland Gutierrez

Guns have no place at political rallies. Or in elementary schools. Or churches. Or grocery stores.



It’s time to stop this madness America. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 13, 2024

