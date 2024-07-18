San Antonio Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

San Antonio Film Festival is celebrating the 30th anniversary from July 30 to Aug. 4. The festival will have a program of more than 200 films screening at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Radius Center.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Film Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary during the annual cinematic event in 2024.

The festival will feature more than 200 film screenings at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Radius Center from July 30 to Aug. 4.

There will be parties after the screenings with live performances and interactive experiences to mark the anniversary, according to a press release from the festival.

“It’s a milestone,” Executive Director and festival founder Adam Rocha said. “What started out as an underground movie night, offering local films in a pay-what-you-can at the door policy, has turned into a six-day celebration with independent and studio screenings, industry VIPs, and parties all over the city.”

For the first time ever, SAFILM collaborated with the Susan Naylor Foundation to inaugurate the Charles “Charlie” Naylor Moulton Cinema Scholarship Fund that will award the best San Antonio High School Filmmaker and Best High School Filmmaker with $2,500.

The recipients will be announced at the annual awards ceremony on Aug. 4, when Tony Plana will receive the Texas Yanaguana Award.

Opening Night includes the Texas Premiere of Los Frikis, written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, who is best known for The Peanut Butter Falcon..

“The Festival’s mission continues to bring global filmmakers together to celebrate, educate, and transcend cinema in Alamo City,” the release said.

“We are extremely proud of this organization and what we’ve achieved for San Antonio, South Texas and the entire film community,” Rocha said.

The festival’s schedule is available online.