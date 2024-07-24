81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

New River North Icehouse comes to downtown SA

Several restaurants have opened near the Pearl this year.

Madalynn Lambert, Newsroom Trainee

Tags: Restaurants, Bars, Things To Do, Pearl
AREA Real Estate and TKW Hospitality Group opened their latest venue, River North Icehouse on Thursday, July 19. (River North Icehouse, Copyright River North Icehouse)

SAN ANTONIO – AREA Real Estate and TKW Hospitality Group celebrated the grand opening of their newest bar, River North Icehouse.

The icehouse at 317 E. Jones Ave. officially opened on July 19. It offers a diverse bar menu, live music and entertainment, with food served by Chicken Buzz.

Recommended Videos

Several restaurants have opened near the Pearl and Broadway this year.

P. Terry’s and NOLA Brunch & Beignets opened locations on the busy thoroughfare this month, while Postino and Chilaquiles Buen Dia are expected to open soon.

In the future, a new La Panaderia and Terry Black’s BBQ will also call Broadway home.

While San Antonio has lost some beloved restaurants, the city seems to grow with new ones coming in. The River North Icehouse will be open late every day until 2 a.m.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Madalynn Lambert is the News Trainee at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

Recommended Videos