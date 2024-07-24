New River North Icehouse comes to downtown SA

AREA Real Estate and TKW Hospitality Group opened their latest venue, River North Icehouse on Thursday, July 19.

SAN ANTONIO – AREA Real Estate and TKW Hospitality Group celebrated the grand opening of their newest bar, River North Icehouse.

The icehouse at 317 E. Jones Ave. officially opened on July 19. It offers a diverse bar menu, live music and entertainment, with food served by Chicken Buzz.

Several restaurants have opened near the Pearl and Broadway this year.

P. Terry’s and NOLA Brunch & Beignets opened locations on the busy thoroughfare this month, while Postino and Chilaquiles Buen Dia are expected to open soon.

In the future, a new La Panaderia and Terry Black’s BBQ will also call Broadway home.

While San Antonio has lost some beloved restaurants, the city seems to grow with new ones coming in. The River North Icehouse will be open late every day until 2 a.m.