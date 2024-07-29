San Antonio Spurs sign rookie forward Harrison Ingram to two-way contract

(Chris Seward, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts after hitting a three-pointer against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs signed rookie forward Harrison Ingram to a two-way contract, according to a press release from the team Monday.

The contract terms were not announced, but Ingram will likely split time with the Spurs’ G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Ingram, the 48th overall selection of the 2024 NBA Draft, played at Stanford and the University of North Carolina in his college career.

In his single season with the Tar Heels, Ingram averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, earning a spot on the All-ACC third team.

At Stanford, Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. In the 2021-22 season, he was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

The Dallas native appeared for San Antonio in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, where he helped the Spurs to a 4-1 record.