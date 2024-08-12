School begins for thousands of students in Southside ISD

SAN ANTONIO – School has started for thousands of students in Southside ISD’s eight area schools. The district says that this year will see more than 6,300 students working with 800 employees and around 400 total teachers.

Those on campus this year will see new changes to each school’s cafeteria, boasting new paint, seats, and kitchen equipment. There are also several safety changes taking place, including an officer at every campus during pick up and drop off.

The district previously invested in fencing around each school several years ago. Medal detectors and wands can be found at every entrance. Crews are to begin installing bullet resistant film around every campus entry door and window.

The students that walk to school also received safety upgrades, as Bexar County and TxDOT recently finished the construction of sidewalks and improvements to the crosswalk on Highway 281 and Martinez Losoya Road. That’ll help the students who live near Southside High School and Losoya Middle school have a safer walk to and from school.

The state has also increased safety requirements for school districts. Most recently, it launched the Sentinel across the state.

On Monday morning at 7 a.m., hundreds of students walked into Pearce Elementary School ready for another year of classes. Several students KSAT spoke to said their favorite part of going back to class included art, PE, lunch, and simply making new friends.

“I like going back to school to learn and do some math and have fun,” a student at Pearce Elementary said.

On Wednesday, Kindergarten through fifth grade students will receive a back to school box of supplies. This will include rulers, folders, pencils, and other essential materials.

Southside ISD is also encouraging parents who still need to get their child immunized to visit free clinics around town. This includes one from the University of Incarnate Words Nursing Cardinal Clinic happening at Second Baptist Church Community Center. It’s going on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with no appointment or payment needed.

Southside ISD is also offering a new after school program for several elementary schools in their district. This includes Gallardo, Pearce, Heritage, and Freedom Elementary Schools, along with the Menchaca Early Childhood Center. For more information on how to register you can visit Southside ISD’s Facebook page.

