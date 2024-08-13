SAISD students, teachers excited about a return to class

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, more school districts across the area including the San Antonio Independent School District, will begin class for the new year.

371 students are set to begin at Rogers Colleg Prep Middle School. The students will see smaller classes, a newly renovated gym, a new library, and a renovated fine arts building, school officials said.

SAISD said district-wide, 54,000 students are coming in to their 88 total schools. Students attending however, need to be registered ahead of time and have their immunizations and an athletic physical if they want to play sports.

The district on Monday said that this year, they will have operating procedures in case of extreme weather conditions. In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Jaime Aquino said custodians will now start checking classroom temperatures at 5 a.m. and, according to the Texas Administrative Code, the classroom temperature should always range between 72 and 76 degrees this summer.

“This early start ensures that any potential temperature issues are identified and addressed before students and staff arrive for the school day. In the event that temperatures fall outside of a normal range, school administration will take immediate action,” Aquino wrote.

According to SAISD, immediate action now includes the following procedures:

Using portable air-conditioning units.

Relocating students to other areas of the campus if portable air-conditioning units are unavailable or insufficient. These areas may include the library or other classrooms.

Moving students to another campus “as a last resort,” Aquino said. Parents and guardians will be notified in this case, he said. They will have the option to pick up their child, and children waiting to be picked up will be placed in a cooled bus with Wi-Fi. Bus routes and pickup will continue as normal from the home campus. Students will still receive meals.

The district also said that a large number of its students will now be attending a new school within the district following the closure of more than a dozen schools as part of its rightsizing plan, which they said will help streamline district resources more efficiently.

The closed campuses will now serve as bus stops for students attending a new school, including most of the district’s pre-k students.

