Tap-to-pay options now available at H-E-B’s Central Market in San Antonio

Forgot your wallet at the register? Now, you can tap-to-pay

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

Central Market. (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – How convenient is tap-to-pay?

As you rush through H-E-B to get a few groceries, head over to the register and then you realize you forgot your wallet. But, you have your phone.

Tap-to-pay is that convenient and H-E-B is now making it available in at least one location in San Antonio.

Now at all Central Market locations, including Broadway Central Market in San Antonio, tap-to-pay services are available, according to H-E-B.

H-E-B officials told KSAT they hope to offer tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future.

Madalynn Lambert is the News Trainee at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

