Celebrities Charlie Hunnam, Ralph Macchio & William Zabka to join Big Texas Comicon in October

Big Texas Comicon is scheduled from Oct. 11-13

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Charlie Hunnam (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Ralph Macchio & William Zabka provided by Big Texas Comicon (Kevin Mazur/MG24, Provided images 2024 Kevin Mazur/MG24 & Big Texas Comicon)

SAN ANTONIO – Big Texas Comicon has announced three more celebrities will join its October event.

Actors Charlie Hunnam, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are coming to the Alamo City for the annual Big Texas Comicon set for Oct. 11-13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Hunnam is known for his roles in popular television movies and shows such as FX “Sons of Anarchy,” “Rebel Moon,” the Apple series “Shantaram” and Guy Ritchie’s film “The Gentlemen.”

Macchio and Zabka are remembered from the hit show and movie series “Cobra Kai” and “The Karate Kid.”

Guests can get an autograph or photo with the celebrities attending the event. Over 40 guests and 200 vendors will be at the Big Texas Comicon.

Other celebrities include Jon Bernthal from “The Walking Dead,” Peyton List and Xolo Maridueña from “Cobra Kai” and Steve from “Blue’s Clues.”

Tickets, a full guest lineup and schedules can be found online.

