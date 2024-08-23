Want to show your support for Boerne Little League players? Here’s where to get official swag

Boerne – Gunpowder Cabernet on Main Street in Boerne is the official store creating T-shirts to support the Boerne Little League.

Candace Affeldt said the sales of the T-shirts at her shop started as a small fundraiser after the Boerne Little League team learned they were headed to the Little League World Series following their win in Waco.

“We designed it, started printing it. And I thought it would just be a few shirts for like friends and family, and it’s blown up and it’s been amazing,” Affeldt said.

One hundred percent of the sales from every shirt sold goes back to help the team.

“This shirt in particular was designed by the team itself,” Affeldt said.

The shirts, printed at the shop, cost $35. A hat is also on sale. Affeldt prefers if people call the shop ahead of time to put in an order for a T-shirt.

On Monday, after the welcome home parade for the team, Affeldt will present them with a check for the money raised. She did not disclose how many shirts have been sold so far.

