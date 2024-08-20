Boerne to face undefeated Henderson in Little League World Series showdown

The Southwest Region Champions from Boerne, Texas, participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Boerne all-star baseball team in the Little League World Series is one win away from clinching a spot in the United States final of the tournament.

Boerne, who represents the Southwest region of the LLWS, has already won two games in the tournament. Their opponents have only scored one run so far.

In Boerne’s LLWS opener, the team dominated Newtown, Pennsylvania, with a final score of 9-0. During the fifth inning, Boerne put the game on ice after Kole Newson drilled a grand slam.

Starting pitcher Caden Guffey, who hit a solo home run earlier in the matchup, allowed only two hits and struck out three Newtown players in two innings pitched. Ace pitcher Julian Hurst recorded ten strikeouts in the victory. Boerne outhit Newtown 12-2.

In Boerne’s next game, the team faced off against Lake Mary, Florida, in the U.S. Little League World Series bracket quarterfinals. In the 4-1 win, Boerne capitalized off the strong pitching from Hurst, who struck out ten batters in a complete game.

Boerne separated themselves in the third inning of the Lake Mary matchup, scoring two runs. Lake Mary struggled defensively after their ace pitcher was pulled.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boerne and the Henderson, Nevada, all-stars will battle to see who can remain undefeated in the LLWS.

Both teams have two wins and zero losses thus far. Therefore, a loss for either squad would not eliminate them from the tournament.

Even though Henderson was outhit in the team’s last game against Wailuku, Hawaii, they managed to hold on with a final score of 3-2.

Henderson’s strongest showing so far in the LLWS came against Staten Island last week when the team captured a 9-1 victory.

The Boerne and Henderson game begins at 2 p.m. CST on ESPN.