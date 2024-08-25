Man who drowned in North Side backyard pool identified

The Vincent J. M. Di Maio Forensic Science Center, which is also known as the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, is located on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who drowned in a North Side pool this weekend.

Joseph Rubalcaba, 41, was found by his wife in a backyard pool on Saturday morning.

San Antonio police told KSAT that his wife, with the help of a neighbor, tried to resuscitate Rubalcaba, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Police believe Rubalcaba had drowned in the pool sometime overnight.

At this time, SAPD said it did not suspect any foul play. There were no signs of a struggle in Rubalcaba’s death, police said.

The medical examiner’s office said it is still investigating Rubalcaba’s cause of death.

