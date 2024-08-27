Conversation about bike safety speeding up in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a conversation picking up speed in San Antonio: bike safety.

Just two weeks ago, a 63-year-old woman riding her bike was hit and killed by a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

And then, just days later, on the west side, a cyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle at Loop 1604 and Culebra.

In both cases, police say the drivers weren’t impaired or distracted. However, these incidents have prompted cycling advocates like Veronica Salas to call on the city for change.

“It’s frustrating,” Salas said. “It’s hurtful to think that we are just pieces of meat on the street trying to commute.”

In 2022 and 2023, San Antonio police reported eight crashes each year that have killed cyclists. So far in 2024, there have been three of these crashes.

Joey Pawlik, the executive director of ActivateSA, said a new city budget with a new city bike plan could create real changes for bike riders.

“We’ve seen lots of investments, planning and programs happening in the city lately,” Pawlik said. “We need better connectivity and comfort.”

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025 in San Antonio includes $3.5 million for bike facilities.

“It gives me the chills to know that we are investing this much money,” Salas said. “This is something that needs to take place to minimize accidents and deaths.”

To learn more about the Bike Network Plan, click here.