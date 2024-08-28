Ride share driver shot on North Side dies in hospital

Ride share driver shot in the 1900 block of Anchor Drive early Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO – A ride share driver who was hospitalized after being shot in the back on the city’s North Side early Monday morning has died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office identified the driver as 62-year-old Robert Renteria.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Anchor Drive, near Lockhill Selma Road and Northwest Military Highway.

According to police, it appears that someone was shooting at the driver’s passenger, who was also shooting back. Police say they are still searching for both the suspect and the passenger.

Investigators said they found shell casings inside and outside the vehicle.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

San Antonio police said the Homicide Unit is investigating this case.