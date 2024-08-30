Victim of ‘high-five’ robbery satisfied with arrest of suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A local man who was roughed up and robbed in his West side home last month says he is satisfied with the news of an arrest in the case.

San Antonio police took Adrianna Dolores Garza, 47, into custody Thursday evening.

They believe she is one of two suspects who they labeled as “the high-five robbers.”

Police released surveillance video in late July, showing a man and woman giving each other a high-five moments after the robbery.

The video was widely circulated and drew heated reactions on social media.

Jose Santos Hernandez, 86, the victim in that case, previously told KSAT 12 News that a woman had knocked on his door on July 16, asking for water.

He said after he opened his door, a man forced his way inside, knocked him to the floor, and took $400 from his wallet.

Hernandez sustained injuries to his arm and elbow, which are still healing now.

Police are still looking for the male suspect.

They say they identified Garza as the woman in the video through tips they received.

Hernandez said he also identified Garza in a photo lineup.

Still, he told KSAT 12 News Friday morning that he was surprised to hear of the arrest.

When he was shown Garza’s current mugshot, Hernandez, who speaks only Spanish, initially was doubtful that she was the right suspect.

Garza, seen in this 2022 mugshot, has a distinctive mole near her mouth. (KSAT 12 News)

He said he had noticed a distinct mole near Garza’s mouth that was not visible in the new mugshot.

However, in a mugshot from a 2022 arrest, the mole is evident on the lower portion of Garza’s face.

As for what happens next to her, Hernandez said he will let the legal system decide.

Court records show Garza has been released but is under house arrest and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on the male suspect is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).