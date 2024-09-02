Celebrating 4 Years of Live From the Southside

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

As we celebrate our fourth anniversary, it’s a testament to our resilience and determination. Live From the Southside Magazine was born during one of the most challenging times in recent history — COVID-19. When publisher April Monterrosa had to close down her spa business after over 12 years of serving the community, she didn’t let that setback define her. Instead, she channeled her energy and passion into something new to uplift and unite her beloved Southside community.

From the beginning, our mission has been clear: to highlight the vibrant stories of our Southside community, connect our neighbors with opportunities, and celebrate the unique culture that makes our part of San Antonio so special. Over these past four years, we’ve worked tirelessly to put the Southside on the map, not just as a place on the city’s outskirts but as the heart and soul of San Antonio.

Our success is rooted in storytelling’s power and representation’s importance. The Southside is where San Antonio began, and the city’s rich history and culture continue to thrive. From the wild beauty of the river that runs through our neighborhoods to the funky snacks, historical sites, and family-friendly events that bring us together, the Southside is a place like no other. Enjoy coffee while viewing centuries-old missions or catch up with friends at a local festival.

As we celebrate this milestone, we’re also looking to the future. Our fourth anniversary marks the kickoff of an exciting expansion: Live From the Westside and Live From the Eastside. We are extending our mission to our surrounding neighbors, inviting them to share their stories and experiences with our Southside community and readers nationwide.

Our journey has been enriched by the incredible partnerships we’ve formed. These collaborations have allowed us to maximize our reach and impact from KSAT12 to KLMO 98.9 FM, the National Association of Women Business Owners, and Emerge and Rise Inc. Through our Youth Writing Program, we’ve had the privilege of mentoring the next generation of storytellers. At the same time, our resources for business owners have provided valuable tools for financial literacy and growth.

It has been an honor to use this platform to share the stories, successes, and spirit of the Southside with our city and beyond. As we look ahead to the next chapter, we remain committed to our community, culture, and connection core values. Here’s to many more years of shining a light on all that makes the Southside — and now the Westside and Eastside — so unique. We are deeply grateful for your support and for being part of our journey.

With gratitude and excitement for the future,

Live From the Southside Magazine Team

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: