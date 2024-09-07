Fun date ideas in South San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Spend some time in South San Antonio with your loved one. From historical sites to outdoor spaces, there are perfect settings for romantic adventures. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these indoor and outdoor date ideas will spark the flame in your relationship.

Indoor escapades:

BiblioTech South: Dive into the world of literature and technology at BiblioTech South. Whether you’re a bookworm or seeking a unique experience, this digital library offers a cozy atmosphere for exploration. BliblioTech South is located at 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Pica Pica Plaza: Experience local culture at Pica Pica Plaza, a vibrant shopping and dining destination. Immerse yourselves in the lively atmosphere, sample diverse cuisines, and explore unique shops for a delightful indoor date. Pica Pica Plaza is located at 910 SE Military Dr, near Roosevelt Avenue.

Eforea Spa and Salt Cave: Indulge in relaxation at Eforea Spa and Salt Cave. Unwind in a tranquil environment, pamper yourselves with a couples massage or a session in the salt cave. Eforea Spa and Salt Cave is located at 7610 S New Braunfels.

Texas Air Museum—Stinson Field: Visiting the Texas Air Museum at Stinson Field is a unique and educational date option for aviation enthusiasts. Explore vintage aircraft and learn about the region’s rich aviation history. Texas Air Museum is located at 1234 99th St.

Movies: Catch a film at one of the local cinemas, such as City Base Cinema at 2623 SE Military Dr, the Mayan Theatre at 1918 SW Military Dr, or Cinemark McCreless Theatre at 4224 S. New Braunfels Ave, Suite 601. Share a tub of popcorn and immerse yourselves in the magic of the big screen.

Outdoor adventures:

Camp Hot Wells: Embark on an outdoor adventure while connecting with nature and each other and enjoying the beauty of the great outdoors, including hot spring soaks, camping, beer, and wine at the historic Hot Wells Ruins. Camp Hot Wells is located at 5423 Hot Wells Way.

Mission Historical National Parks: Explore the Explore the Mission Historical National Parks to immerse yourself in San Antonio’s rich history. Stroll hand-in-hand through the historic missions and soak in their cultural significance.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center: For nature lovers, the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center provides a picturesque setting for birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors. Pack a picnic and spend a day surrounded by the beauty of the local flora and fauna. The center is located at 10750 Pleasanton Rd.

Arbol de la Vida: A monumental sculpture combining art, community, and history was unveiled in San Antonio, near Mission San Francisco de la Espada, commonly known as Mission Espada. The sculpture is called Arbol de la Vida: Memorias Y Voces de la Tierra. Arbol de la Vida is located at 10040 Espada Rd.

Confluence Park: Where art and nature converge. Wander through the park’s unique landscapes and art installations for an inspiring and creative outdoor experience. The park is located at 310 W Mitchell St.

The Greenline: Take a bike or leisurely walk along the luminescent moon at The Greenline, a scenic urban trail connecting various neighborhoods. Enjoy the fresh air and each other’s company while discovering new corners of the city. The Greenline is located at 2532 Sidney Brooks Dr.

Traders Village: Experience the excitement of a massive outdoor marketplace. Shop through the stalls, discover hidden treasures, and enjoy the lively atmosphere for a fun and eclectic date. Traders Village is located at 9333 SW Loop 410.

Mission Open Air Market: Dive into the vibrant local culture at the Mission Flea Market. Shop for unique finds, and share the joy of discovering hidden gems together. Mission Open Air Market is located at 207 W Chavaneaux Rd.

