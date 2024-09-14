Celebrate Hispanic, Latino culture at these Hispanic Heritage Month events

SAN ANTONIO – A month-long celebration returns to San Antonio this weekend to celebrate Hispanic and Latino history and culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month allows the community to recognize the unique historical and cultural contributions of each nation. Some of those contributions include advocacy work, artwork and traditional foods, according to the National Museum of the American Latino.

The celebration kicks off on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.

The timeframe of the celebration starts in the middle of September since several Central American countries celebrate their independence in between, the National Museum of the American Latino’s website added.

On Sept. 15, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their Independence Days. México celebrates its Independence Day on Sept. 16 while Chile celebrates on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21.

Here’s a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening around the city: