Celebrate Hispanic, Latino culture at these Hispanic Heritage Month events

SAN ANTONIO – A month-long celebration returns to San Antonio this weekend to celebrate Hispanic and Latino history and culture.
Hispanic Heritage Month allows the community to recognize the unique historical and cultural contributions of each nation. Some of those contributions include advocacy work, artwork and traditional foods, according to the National Museum of the American Latino.
The celebration kicks off on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.
The timeframe of the celebration starts in the middle of September since several Central American countries celebrate their independence in between, the National Museum of the American Latino’s website added.
On Sept. 15, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all celebrate their Independence Days. México celebrates its Independence Day on Sept. 16 while Chile celebrates on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21.
Here’s a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening around the city:
- Avenida Guadalupe Association: A parade will be held by the Avenida Guadalupe Association for its free 43rd-annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14. The parade will start at the corner of Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street on the West Side.
- “Always Pa’delante” Mural Installation: “Always Pa’delante” is the newest mural installation. Pearl will have the mural on display from Sept. 13 until Oct. 15 at Pearl’s Shaded Structure. Oaxacan artist Edefroy “Froy” Padilla created the mural to have notable figures like César Chávez, Frida Kahlo, Gabriel García Márquez and Selena Quintanilla to symbolize the political and cultural achievements of the Latino community. Padilla will also have two workshops that will offer the public an opportunity to learn from his craft on silk screening during the Pearl Farmers Market on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.
- Centro Cultural Aztlan: Visual artists Oscar A. Galán Jr. and Martin Emmanuel Rangel put together to create “Newspaper Boys: Ayer y Hoy en San Anto” to blend past and present news to share a a unique way of seeing the evolution of spreading news. The free exhibit will be on view until Oct. 17 at the Centro Cultural Aztlan.
- Diez y Seis Charreada: The San Antonio Charro Association will host its annual Diez y Seis Mexican Charreada and Girls Escaramuza performances from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the San Antonio Charro Ranch, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Tickets are $15 each and children under the age of 12 can get in for free.
- Dieciséis Fiestas Patrias: A free celebration of Fiestas Patrias will feature mariachi and ballet folklorico groups, food vendors and cultural artisans selling handmade products from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Market Square.
- Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival: Middle and high school mariachi students will perform throughout the day at the free Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Arneson River Theatre, located at 418 Villita.
- Fiesta Alegria: Avenida Guadalupe Association will host the free seventh-annual Fiesta Alegria from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 1327 Guadalupe Street. More information can be found here.
- Fiesta Patrias: Traders Village will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with free concerts featuring Sunny Sauceda, Siggno and Michael Salgado from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. Parking is $6 per vehicle. A complete list of the scheduled performances can be found here.
- First Friday Flix: The Rock at La Cantera will have a free movie screening of “Wish” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Frost Plaza.
- Fourth Friday: The Rock at La Cantera will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Fourth Friday Hispanic Heritage-themed day from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Frost Plaza. Attendees can enjoy music from local artists Llamativa and Vanita Leo. The event will also feature a low-rider car show. Event attendees can browse vendors’ offerings.
- Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center: Vibrant music and dance traditions of the Texas-Mexico border region will come to life when “Rio Bravo” returns for its 30th anniversary performances. “Rio Bravo” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 at the Buena Vista Theater at the UTSA Downtown Campus at 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd. Tickets can be purchased here.
- “Mariachi Mondays”: A series of pop-up mariachi performances throughout Pearl Park will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 16 and running through Oct. 14.
- Mercadito Cultural: Pearl’s Farmers Markets brings Mercadito Cultural, which will happen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The celebration will include chefs, artisans and live performances by the Mariachi Las Alteñas. Pearl will then transition Mercadito Cultural to Harvest Markets every Wednesday through October starting Oct. 2.
- Music on the Springs: Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday beginning Sept. 13 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food and live music. On Sept. 13, visitors will see singer and songwriter Elise Road on the stage.
- “Nichos y Dichos”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be from Sept. 21 until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.
- Rey Feo Superhero River Parade: As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city will host a river parade with superheroes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 at La Villita Arneson River Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Sazon Latin Food Festival: Enjoy the free two-day outdoor Latin food festival with live Salsa music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pups and Pals Bar & Grill at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. Latin foods include from the Caribbean, Central and South America locations.
- Second Saturday Convivo: The Esperanza will host a free event for Stories of the West Side where attendees share stories and memories about living in the West Side of San Antonio from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 South Colorado.
- Talk-ito de Nopalitos: A free reading and book signing for “Somos Nopales” by Eddie Vega, a San Antonio poet laureate, will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Central Library, located at 600 Soledad.
- “The Fantastikos”: The Classic Theatre brings in a new bilingual production “The Fantastikos.” The production is an adaptation of the classical musical “The Fantasticks.” Performances will run through from Thursday-Sunday until Sept. 29. Tickets range from $18-$48. Click here to read our story for more information.
- “Viaje Oníríco”: A Latino collection at the Central Library will be displayed until Oct. 26 at the Ramiro S. Salazar Gallery. “Viaje Oníríco” was created by Marcos Mares. This exhibit is free to attend. Visitors will need to schedule a viewing by emailing sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov.
- Viva Dieceséis at Pearl Park: A celebration to honor Mexico’s Independence from Spain with Viva Dieceséis from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15. Guests can expect to see a presentation of Mexico’s national anthem, a Grito with the Consul General de Mexico Ruben Minutti Zanatta, folklórico performances from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, mariachi performances and the third annual Grito Contest. There will also be a Rincon del Alibrije workshop for the kids.
- Viva México! Folklorico: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and México’s Independence Day with a free folkloric dance show at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 at La Villita’s Arneson River Theatre.