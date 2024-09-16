Hispanic Heritage Month: Colombian migrants bring new flavor to Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – The migration of South Americans into the U.S. is giving a San Antonio business a boost.

Daniel Molano said the influx of Colombians is great for his Colombian restaurant Sabor de Sanchez.

“When I came to San Antonio, there were 3,000 Colombian people in the city, now they have 10,000,” Molano said.

Pew Research data shows Colombians make up the seventh-largest Hispanic population in the U.S and continues to grow, including a jump from 2000 to 2021 of 183%.

Molano, a former journalist, moved to San Antonio 14 years ago from Colombia. He bought a Mexican restaurant and quickly realized the need for diver flavors.

“And the decision was taken, eight years ago. No more tacos, just empanadas, arepas, and bandeja paisa,” he said.

The popularity has led him to open a second location at Loop 1604 and Stone Oak and a food truck.

“I never in my life think that I can have restaurants,” he smiled.

The staples of Colombian food are empanadas, carne asada, picada and arepas. Whatever you try, make sure it includes the unique Colombian sauce Aji.

