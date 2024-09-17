The Rim without power as CPS Energy investigates outage

SAN ANTONIO – More than a thousand CPS Energy customers are without power at The Rim on the Northwest Side, according to the company’s outage map.

About 1,700 customers from La Cantera Parkway to Rim Drive are without power. The estimated time of power restoration is 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The cause of the power outages is currently under investigation, according to the company’s outage map.

KSAT has reached out to CPS for more information. See the live updates on the map below.

