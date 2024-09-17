89º
The Rim without power as CPS Energy investigates outage

The estimated time of power restoration is 8:30 p.m. on Monday

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Bexar County, Power outages, CPS Energy, San Antonio, Weather
CPS Energy Outage Map (KSAT 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – More than a thousand CPS Energy customers are without power at The Rim on the Northwest Side, according to the company’s outage map.

About 1,700 customers from La Cantera Parkway to Rim Drive are without power. The estimated time of power restoration is 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The cause of the power outages is currently under investigation, according to the company’s outage map.

KSAT has reached out to CPS for more information. See the live updates on the map below.

For the latest updates on outages, click here or view the map below.

Click here to see reported outages across the state of Texas.

More resources:

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

