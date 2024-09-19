Blue Bell unveils newest ice cream flavor: Chocolate Brownie Truffle Ice Cream

Blue Bell Creameries has announced their newest flavor for the fall, Chocolate Brownie Truffle Ice Cream

Chocolate Brownie Truffle is a milk chocolate ice cream loaded with brownies, dark chocolate-flavored truffles and chocolate icing swirl.

“This one is for our chocolate fans,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for the company.

Blue Bell said this flavor is part of its fall season lineup, which also includes Oatmeal Cream Pie and Cinnamon Twist.

The new ice cream flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Customers can find it in stores starting Thursday.