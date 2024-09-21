92º
Local News

City of San Antonio cleans up notorious illegal dumping area after ‘Know My Neighborhood’ story airs

South San resident Patrick Garcia, who spoke with KSAT for Thursday’s ‘Know My Neighborhood’ episode, shared an update on Friday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – One day after KSAT’s “Know My Neighborhood” spotlighted an illegal dumping area, a South San resident shared an update along Quintana Road.

Patrick Garcia, who owns property on Quintana Road, spoke to KSAT for our latest “Know My Neighborhood” episode in South San, which aired during Thursday night’s 6 O’Clock News.

“It’s bad,” Garcia told KSAT’s Avery Everett at the time. “It’s really bad.”

The City of San Antonio had previously described Quintana Road as one of the city’s most notorious illegal dumping areas.

However, in a video update he shared with KSAT on Friday, Garcia appeared stunned to witness a clean Quintana Road.

“Well, it looks like the city cleaned up the dump and mess,” Garcia said in the video.

Garcia panned the camera over to the other side of the road where a large City of San Antonio truck was parked. He said he wasn’t sure if it was the truck that cleaned up the road.

“Wow. I can’t believe it,” Garcia said. “I cannot believe it.”

Residents said illegal dumping on Quintana Road has been a problem for years.

