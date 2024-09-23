81º
Crystal City ISD urges support for injured Uvalde player, defends football team

Crystal City ISD responds to junior quarterback injury

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

UVALDE, Texas – Crystal City ISD has issued a statement following an incident during Friday night’s football game in which a Uvalde ISD player, junior quarterback Jett Flores, was seriously injured.

Flores was knocked unconscious after being tackled by Crystal City senior linebacker Ricardo Victorino.

According to his family, Flores was airlifted to a hospital Friday night. He was released and returned home on Saturday afternoon. His family shared that he has regained most of his arm movement, while his lower extremities remain unaffected.

CCISD’s statement reads, in part:

“While a CCISD student did tackle an Uvalde student resulting in injury, the personal foul that occurred was not intentional. The District has the utmost concern for the safety and medical progress of the injured student and wish him a speedy recovery. Equally, our CCISD football players do not deserve to be targeted or threatened as a result of an unfortunate incident during the football game.”

The full statement from CCISD is available below.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family

Posted by Crystal City Independent School District on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12.

