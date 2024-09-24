77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Food Bank offers free pet food for families in need on Pet Hunger Awareness Day

The food bank says when people are struggling with food insecurity, it’s no secret their pets are too

Devan Karp, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Food Bank, Pets, Dogs, Cats, Hunger Awareness Month
San Antonio Food Bank offers free pet food for families in need on Pet Hunger Awareness Day (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is stepping up for Pet Hunger Awareness Day by providing free food for cats and dogs.

Volunteers will assist 500 families through a drive-thru distribution, offering essential care for their furry friends. Two distributions are scheduled for Tuesday, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The food bank said this event is part of Hunger Awareness Month and Pet Hunger Awareness Day. Last year, it helped 7,000 pets stay housed by supporting their owners, according to Michael Guerra, the chief sustainability officer.

Guerra said taking care of owners is one of the easiest ways to ensure their four-legged friends get what they need.

Tuesday’s distributions will serve nearly 2,000 people and 1,000 pets. While registration is full, you can call the San Antonio Food Bank at any time at (210) 431-8326 to get food for your pets.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email

Recommended Videos