San Antonio Food Bank offers free pet food for families in need on Pet Hunger Awareness Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is stepping up for Pet Hunger Awareness Day by providing free food for cats and dogs.

Volunteers will assist 500 families through a drive-thru distribution, offering essential care for their furry friends. Two distributions are scheduled for Tuesday, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The food bank said this event is part of Hunger Awareness Month and Pet Hunger Awareness Day. Last year, it helped 7,000 pets stay housed by supporting their owners, according to Michael Guerra, the chief sustainability officer.

Guerra said taking care of owners is one of the easiest ways to ensure their four-legged friends get what they need.

Tuesday’s distributions will serve nearly 2,000 people and 1,000 pets. While registration is full, you can call the San Antonio Food Bank at any time at (210) 431-8326 to get food for your pets.