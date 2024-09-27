H-E-B employees sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to San Antonio woman celebrating 90 years

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to feel good this Friday, this video we received on our KSAT Connect page will surely do the trick.
Annie Dorantes was picking up her cake to celebrate her 90th birthday at the H-E-B on Bulverde Road near North Loop 1604 when the curbside employees did something she never expected: they started singing “Happy Birthday.”
Overjoyed with emotion, Dorantes thanked the workers for their kind gesture, which made picking up her cake a little bit sweeter.
