Local News

Northeast Side triplex fire draws response from several departments

Cause of the fire is unclear; all residents evacuated safely

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Fire, Northeast Side
Fire causes damage to Northeast Side (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

An early morning fire drew crews from Windcrest and Converse on Friday, according to the Bexar County Emergency Services District (BCESD).

Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the center of a triplex in the 6900 block of Brecon on the Northeast Side around 3:40 a.m.

All of the residents were evacuated safely, but one firefighter was checked out by EMS personnel, a BCESD chief said.

The chief also said damage to the home was severe; however, an exact cost estimate was not provided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

