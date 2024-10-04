Northeast Side triplex fire draws response from several departments

An early morning fire drew crews from Windcrest and Converse on Friday, according to the Bexar County Emergency Services District (BCESD).

Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the center of a triplex in the 6900 block of Brecon on the Northeast Side around 3:40 a.m.

All of the residents were evacuated safely, but one firefighter was checked out by EMS personnel, a BCESD chief said.

The chief also said damage to the home was severe; however, an exact cost estimate was not provided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.