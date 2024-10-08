WATCH LIVE: Battle of Flowers Parade to unveil new logo

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Parade will unveil a new logo on Tuesday at the 2025 Fiesta kickoff planning meeting.

The meeting is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Tuesday’s meeting initiates planning for next year’s celebration.

“The logo that will mark all Battle of Flowers events continues to recognize the purpose of the parade that began in 1891 honoring those that fought for Texas Independence, while saluting the celebration that has become Fiesta San Antonio with an explosion of confetti color symbolizing the 15,000 flowers that adorn the parade floats each year,” a news release states.

The 2025 Battle of Flowers parade is scheduled for Friday, May 2.

