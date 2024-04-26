85º
KSAT Connect users share their Fiesta Battle of Flowers Parade pics

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The Thompson family at the KSAT Insider Party during the 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade. (KSAT Connect)

The 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade is in the books.

Tens of thousands of people lined up along the route — including at our KSAT Insiders party — to view the nearly three-hour event.

The weather cooperated and by all accounts, it was a smashing success!

KSAT Connect users are submitting their parade pics. You can check some of them out below.

Submit your photos using KSAT Connect. Scroll past the pictures for a guide on how to post.

sgonzalesmontellano

ALL PARTIED out. Baby Ariella stuck it out as long as she could! Battle of the flowers parade

0
San Antonio
Brittani_V

Viva Fiesta from the Varela’s

0
San Antonio
Jackierod5

Spurs at Battle of Flowers!

0
San Antonio
Darlene Dominguez

Battle of Flowers parade

0
San Antonio
Danny Alvarez

Kids are ready to have fun!

0
San Antonio
Santiago Vargas

Viva Fiesta

0
San Antonio
Jenny sayz

Emma Olivia is ready for the Parade!

1
San Antonio
Diana and Mike Fuentes

Indian Creek Elementary 2024 Fiesta Queen Arissa Raylin Infante. Pre-K 3 student.

0
San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015.

