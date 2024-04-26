KSAT Connect users share their Fiesta Battle of Flowers Parade pics

The 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade is in the books.
Tens of thousands of people lined up along the route — including at our KSAT Insiders party — to view the nearly three-hour event.
The weather cooperated and by all accounts, it was a smashing success!
KSAT Connect users are submitting their parade pics. You can check some of them out below.
sgonzalesmontellano
ALL PARTIED out. Baby Ariella stuck it out as long as she could! Battle of the flowers parade
Diana and Mike Fuentes
Indian Creek Elementary 2024 Fiesta Queen Arissa Raylin Infante. Pre-K 3 student.
