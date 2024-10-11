48-year-old woman inmate dies from medical episode at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

The south tower of the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Adult Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical episode, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

An inmate told a unit officer that her cellmate went back into their cell but was unresponsive.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy responded and found the 48-year-old woman around 5:58 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The deputy then requested medical assistance inside the cell, authorities said.

BCSO said first responders pronounced the woman dead at 6:39 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, the inmate experienced a medical episode “exacerbated by her detoxing conditions.” The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, however, will determine the woman’s official cause of death.

The 48-year-old inmate has not yet been identified. Officials said she was booked into Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 7 for a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Thursday evening’s inmate death is the 11th at the jail in 2024 as well as the sixth death in the last two months.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the inmate death investigation in compliance with the Sandra Bland Act.

BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting its own investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSAT will update this story as more information is available.