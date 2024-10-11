Employee dips finger in salsa at West Side restaurant to check temperature, rodent feces found in downtown ice machine

SAN ANTONIO – One restaurant avoided answering questions about their low score and another had rodent poop in the ice machine.

Campos Los Dos Hermanos

Campos Los Dos Hermanos, located at 7236 West Military Drive, was ordered to get reinspected in Sept. 2024 after earning a 69 on its inspection.

The restaurant’s parking lot was packed, but the building was filled with health violations, according to the report.

KSAT dropped by this week to see if the restaurant had made any changes.

A man behind the counter went into the kitchen to find a manager. The man behind the counter said the manager wasn’t “camera-ready.”

“Have you guys resolved any of the issues that health inspectors brought up?” KSAT asked.

“Yes, we have,” the man said. “It was just the temperature that was just a little on one of the refrigerators, and they bumped it up or down.”

Food temperature is one of several issues inspectors found.

The report said an inspector witnessed an employee dip their finger in salsa to check its temperature.

Inspectors also saw raw beef and raw chicken thawing in the same bucket. A mold-like buildup was also found in the ice machine.

“That sounds like it’s more than just refrigerator issues,” KSAT said.

“I don’t work here, so I don’t, I don’t know how they resolved that,” the man responded.

Oasis Cafe

Metro Health found five repeat violations at Oasis Cafe on 323 Main Avenue in downtown San Antonio.

The restaurant earned an 80 on its Sept. 2024 inspection, which includes issues with insect contamination.

An inspector saw live pests on the wall near a mop sink and dead pests at three spots around the restaurant.

La Mexicana

Near the Bexar County Courthouse, inspectors gave La Mexicana an 85.

An inspector found rodent droppings in the mechanical compartment of the ice maker.

A case of eggs was being kept on the floor and another case-and-a-half were not refrigerated, the inspector’s report stated.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

