Local News

Freeman Coliseum to Host 2024 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

The event runs from Oct. 12-13

Devan Karp, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival has a new home this year.

The festival has moved from the South Side to the East Side toward the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall to meet demand. Last year, the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival was held at the R&J Music Pavilion.

This year, the two-day festival will run from noon to midnight on Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Organizers said this year’s festival will feature musical acts, local vendors, food stands, a carnival and more.

General admission tickets for one day start at $30. There are VIP tickets as well, which start at $60.

Guests over 13 will need a ticket, and children 12 and under get in for free.

