Uber to offer discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – A rideshare company is offering a sizeable discount for people needing a ride to a polling place on Election Day.

Uber will add an in-app feature and promotions to help voters find and get to their nearest polling locations on Nov. 5, according to a press release.

There will be a “Go Vote!” button on the home screen of the Uber app, which will have the option to select your polling location for discounted rides to vote and promotions for food.

Riders can enjoy 50% off rides, up to $10, when they click the “Go Vote!” button. The ride promotion is a one-time deal.

Uber will also offer people 25% off food orders, which is up to $15 for a minimum purchase of $25.

The ride promotion will be available starting at 4 a.m. and expires at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5, while the food discounts will be offered to people at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 and expire at 7 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Additional Election Day resources can be found here.

