Blue Bell brings back fan favorite holiday flavor to stores

SAN ANTONIO – While it may seem a little early to start thinking about Christmas, Blue Bell Ice Cream believes it’s the perfect time to release a fan favorite holiday flavor.

The Peppermint Bark ice cream has returned to stores, the ice cream company posted on a social media post.

The minty ice cream has chunks of dark chocolate and peppermint bark pieces.

The ice cream company said it will have the ice cream available in the half gallon or pint sizes for a limited time only.

