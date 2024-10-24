Beep beep: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to San Antonio this weekend

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour of the West with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 21.

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is getting a bit pinker this year with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling into the Alamo City.

You can visit the truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, when it will be parked at the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough Avenue.

Fans of the franchise can snag collectibles for the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty such as a new giant cookie, an iridescent tote, patches, a pin, a hoodie and a new plush toy.

Old favorites include macarons and a Madeleine cookie set with all-new thermals, mugs and more.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be celebrating 10 years of touring across the US selling limited-edition merchandise and will be traveling to El Paso for the next leg of the journey on Nov. 2.

Make sure to bring your credit or debit card, because the truck doesn’t accept cash.

Since 2014, Hello Kitty has been selling limited edition merchandise across the United States. (Copyright Hello Kitty)

Fans of the Hello Kitty franchise can get a plush toy. (Copyright Hello Kitty)