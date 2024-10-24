WATCH LIVE: UTSA to release new polling on charter amendments, Nov. 5 elections, 2025 mayor’s race

The University of Texas at San Antonio Center for Public Opinion Research is announcing the results of its latest voter survey on Thursday at 11 a.m.
The UTSA CPOR has previously performed polling on subjects including the support for downtown sports stadiums, the six San Antonio charter amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot, and support in Bexar County for the two presidential candidates.
The latest survey is expected to cover some of the same ground. The 11 a.m. announcement will be livestreamed in this article.
You can take a look at some of the findings below.
