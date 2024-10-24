Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: UTSA to release new polling on charter amendments, Nov. 5 elections, 2025 mayor’s race

Charter amendments, 2025 San Antonio mayor’s race, Nov. 5 election part of survey results

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antononio, UTSA, Polling, Vote 2024, Elections, City Hall

San AntonioRead the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

The University of Texas at San Antonio Center for Public Opinion Research is announcing the results of its latest voter survey on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The UTSA CPOR has previously performed polling on subjects including the support for downtown sports stadiums, the six San Antonio charter amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot, and support in Bexar County for the two presidential candidates.

The latest survey is expected to cover some of the same ground. The 11 a.m. announcement will be livestreamed in this article.

You can take a look at some of the findings below.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

