POLL: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump among Bexar County registered voters, 13% remain undecided

A recent UTSA poll found Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lead former President Donald Trump among Bexar County registered voters, although about 13% of respondents remain undecided.

The UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR) conducted the online survey of 672 registered voters residing in San Antonio. The respondents were recruited through email and responded to the survey online from Oct. 15-20. The questions were provided in English and Spanish.

The weighted poll found that 49% of voters plan to vote for Harris while 36% plan to vote for Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The poll was compared to a CPOR poll from last month that was conducted right after the second presidential debate where Harris led with 53% and Trump with 34%.

Twelve percent of voters said they do not know who they will vote for. This number increased 2% compared to the poll last month.

U.S. Senate race

In the U.S. Senate Race, the October poll found that Democratic Congressman Colin Allred led among Bexar County voters with 47% and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz trailed with 30%. Last month, Allred led the poll at 44% while Cruz was behind at 28%.