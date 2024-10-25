Skip to main content
Local News

FULL EPISODE: Know My Neighborhood: San Antonio’s Thompson neighborhood is ‘Standing Together’

Watch the Oct. 2024 episode in the video player below

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, Thompson, Southwest Side, San Antonio, Port San Antonio

>> Click here for an interactive view of the project.

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT explores the good, the bad, and the frustrating of Thompson. You can watch the full episode of “Know My Neighborhood” in the video player above this article.

“Know My Neighborhood” began with Westwood Square in October 2023 and has since featured the following neighborhoods:

KSAT will feature other neighborhoods around the San Antonio area in the coming months. If you have a neighborhood that you want KSAT to feature, let us know here.

