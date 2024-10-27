Long-standing Dairy Queen location in San Antonio closes permanently

SAN ANTONIO – A Dairy Queen located on the North Side of San Antonio closed permanently on Wednesday, according to a note from the restaurant.

After more than 20 years of service, the Dairy Queen restaurant, located at 1914 Jackson Keller Road near West Avenue, closed its doors for good.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant’s note expressed gratitude for customer support over the years.

“We are greatly saddened by this decision but will always cherish the love and kindness given by this great community. Thank you, and love you all,” the note said.

The note did not explain the reason(s) for the restaurant’s closure.