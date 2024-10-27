Skip to main content
Long-standing Dairy Queen location in San Antonio closes permanently

Restaurant staff expresses gratitude for support over the years

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Consumer, San Antonio, Restaurants, Closures, Dairy Queen, North Side
Dairy Queen closure. (Copyright 2024 by 2024 Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A Dairy Queen located on the North Side of San Antonio closed permanently on Wednesday, according to a note from the restaurant.

After more than 20 years of service, the Dairy Queen restaurant, located at 1914 Jackson Keller Road near West Avenue, closed its doors for good.

The restaurant’s note expressed gratitude for customer support over the years.

“We are greatly saddened by this decision but will always cherish the love and kindness given by this great community. Thank you, and love you all,” the note said.

The note did not explain the reason(s) for the restaurant’s closure.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

